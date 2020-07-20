Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Cytocom acquires ImQuest

20 July 2020

Florida, USA-based private clinical-stage biopharma Cytocom today announced the acquisition of ImQuest Life Sciences, a research and development company focused specifically on cancer, inflammation and infectious disease treatments, including its subsidiaries in an all-stock transaction.

Subsequent to the acquisition closing, ImQuest Pharmaceuticals, the drug development arm of ImQuest Life Sciences, will be merged into Cytocom's existing drug development operations.

Meanwhile, ImQuest BioSciences, a contract research organization (CRO), will continue to operate as a separate wholly-owned, revenue-generating subsidiary of Cytocom.

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

ImQuest BioSciences will maintain its existing management team under the leadership of Robert Buckheit Jr, president and chief scientific officer, and continue to provide services to drug makers and researchers.

Dr Buckheit will also serve as chief technical officer of Cytocom.

