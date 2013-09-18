Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.

Cytokinetics is developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac muscle activator in patients with heart failure. Cytokinetics is also developing aficamten, a next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor, currently the subject of SEQUOIA-HCM, the Phase III clinical trial of aficamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Aficamten is also being evaluated in non-obstructive HCM in Cohort 4 of the Phase II clinical trial, REDWOOD-HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing reldesemtiv, an investigational fast skeletal muscle troponin activator, currently the subject of COURAGE-ALS, a Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The main focus of the company is to advance muscle biology-driven treatments for diseases that are characterized by compromised muscle function, weakness and fatigue, such as: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, heart failure, spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

By focusing on improving the mechanics of muscle with investigational medicines that may increase strength, power and performance, Cytokinetics' aim is to develop new treatment options that may dramatically improve the lives and functionality of people living with debilitating diseases.