DanDrit Biotech is focused on the clinical development of a dendritic cell vaccine for treatment of colorectal cancer.

The company, which is co-located in the USA and Denmark, was founded in 2001, based on the research of Professor Jesper Zeuthen at the Danish Cancer Society.

Its new MelCancerVac product for the use of a vaccination treatment programme works in addition to the common treatment types of surgery and chemo therapy, and the proprietary technology upon which it is based is protected by several issued patents.