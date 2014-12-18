Report: Colorectal cancer market in Asia-Pacific region set to reach $3 billion by 2020

The Colorectal Cancer (CRC) therapeutics market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is set to increase in value, from $1.9 billion in 2013 to $2.9 billion by 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%, says a new report.

This expansion, occurring across India, Australia, China and Japan, will be driven by the increasing incident population and higher uptake of branded drugs and targeted therapies, as patient access to these more expensive treatments improves, according to the latest report from business intelligence provider GBI Research.

The moderate uptake of late-stage pipeline products panitumumab (Amgen’s Vectibix) and Xilonix, a first-in-class True Human (IgG1k) antibody from XBiotech, following their expected approvals between 2016 and 2018, will also help boost the market, along with ramucirumab (Eli Lilly’s Cyramza), TAS-102, TS-1 and MelCancerVac from DanDrit Biotech.