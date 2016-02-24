Sunday 24 November 2024

XBiotech is pioneering the discovery and development of targeted antibodies based on its True Human™ technology. The company's mission is to rethink the way antibody medicines are discovered and commercialized by advancing its robust pipeline of human antibodies for treating serious diseases such as cancer, inflammatory conditions and infectious diseases.

XBiotech's lead product, Xilonix™, is a potential breakthrough antibody therapy that is currently the subject of two pivotal clinical studies for treating patients with advanced colorectal cancer.

Xilonix specifically targets and neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha (IL-1a), a molecule known to promote angiogenesis, growth and spread of tumors, as well as mediate symptoms such as metabolic dysregulation, fatigue and anxiety associated with advanced cancer.

XBiotech's True Human antibodies are cloned directly from individual donors who possess natural immunity against certain diseases.

Latest XBiotech News

J&J to record $610 million charge related bermekimab
4 February 2022
XBiotech sells rights to investigational drug bermekimab for up to $1.35 billion
7 December 2019
New biologics set to challenge Humira and grow HS market
19 September 2019
XBiotech rallies after disastrous Xilonix news
12 June 2017
