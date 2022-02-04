Saturday 8 November 2025

J&J to record $610 million charge related bermekimab

Biotechnology
4 February 2022
johnson_big

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has determined that it will record an intangible asset impairment charge related to an in-process research and development asset, bermekimab (JnJ-77474462), an investigational drug for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) and Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

The company acquired all rights to bermekimab from XBiotech (Nasdaq: XBIT) in fiscal year 2020, making a cash upfront payment of $750 million to XBiotech. In addition, XBiotech became eligible to receive up to $600 million in potential milestone payments. At that time, the drug was in Phase II development.

Additional information regarding efficacy through the clinical trial became available which led the company to the decision to terminate the development of bermekimab for AD.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
XBiotech sells rights to investigational drug bermekimab for up to $1.35 billion
7 December 2019
Pharmaceutical
J&J's fourth-quarter earnings and 2022 forecast beat expectations
25 January 2022
Biotechnology
US FDA green lights two JAK inhibitors for atopic dermatitis
15 January 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze