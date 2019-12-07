XBiotech sells rights to investigational drug bermekimab for up to $1.35 billion

Texas, USA-based XBiotech (Nasdaq: XBIT) revealed on Saturday that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Janssen Biotech, part of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), to sell its novel antibody, bermekimab, that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha (IL-1⍺). IL-1⍺ promotes disease-causing inflammation in a wide range of medical conditions.
Bermekimab is in Phase II development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and hidradenitis suppurativa. It is the only antibody targeting IL-1a currently in clinical development and has the potential for superior efficacy and safety compared to the current standard of care.
Under the terms of the deal, Janssen will acquire all rights to bermekimab and XBiotech will be free to use its True Human Antibody discovery program to develop new antibody therapeutics that target IL-1⍺ to treat non-dermatological diseases. XBiotech plans to re-enter clinical development expeditiously with a next generation anti-IL-1⍺ therapeutic.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze