New biologics set to challenge Humira and grow HS market

A new report from industry analyst GlobalData finds that the market for hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) therapies is expected to grow from $898 million in 2018 to $1.81 billion in 2028, across the major markets.

HS, sometimes referred to as "acne inversa" by dermatologists, is a painful, chronic inflammatory skin disease, estimated to impact 1% of the adult population worldwide.

Since securing approval for Humira (adalimumab) in this indication several years ago, Chicago’s AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has come to dominate the field.