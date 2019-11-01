AbbVie sales exceed estimates despite Humira dip

Executives at AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will be pleased to see that, even with sales of its flagship product Humira (adalimumab) dipping nearly 4%, the firm’s overall revenue still increased and beat the estimates of analysts.

Shareholders seemed to share this sentiment, with the US drugmaker’s stock value up nearly 3% by early-afternoon on Friday, following the presentation of AbbVie’s third quarter 2019 results.

Overall net revenues grew by 3% from the same period in 2018, to $8.48 billion, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $8.38 billion.