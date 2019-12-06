UCB up 2% as bimekizumab bests Humira

Shares in Belgian drugmaker UCB (Euronext: UCB) were set to close 2% up on Friday following the presentation of data on the company’s key pipeline asset, bimekizumab.

The BE SURE study, comparing the Interleukin (IL)-17A and IL-17F inhibitor to AbbVie’s mega blockbuster Humira (adalimumab) in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, met all co-primary and ranked secondary endpoints.

BE SURE met its co-primary endpoints at week 16, demonstrating superiority of bimekizumab to adalimumab in achieving at least a 90% improvement in the psoriasis area and severity index (PASI 90) and investigator global assessment response of clear or almost clear.