Saturday 23 November 2024

Sales expectations for UCB's bimekizumab, the fourth IL-17A/F to launch, says analyst

Biotechnology
27 December 2019
ucb_hq_brussels_large

Belgium’s largest drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) recently announced positive results from its Phase III active-controlled psoriasis study, BE SURE, in which UCB compared the investigational dual interleukin (IL)-17A/F inhibitor bimekizumab to Humira (adalimumab) in adults with moderate-to-severe psoriasis.

Analytics company GlobalData anticipates that bimekizumab will have a strong position in the psoriasis market, supported by potent efficacy data from clinical trials. However, as it will be the fourth interleukin (IL)-17 anticipated to launch in the market, bimekizumab is expected to garner sales of $254.9 million by 2027. UCB already has Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), an anti-tumor necrosis factor drug approved for psoriasis.

Vikesh Devlia, immunology analyst at GlobalData, comments: GlobalData believes that UCB is focusing heavily on the dual action of bimekizumab as a point of differentiation, which will be important due to the therapy’s late entry into the psoriasis market and in the anti-IL-17 class.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
UCB reinforces epilepsy leadership with acquisition
5 June 2020
Biotechnology
Big news for bimekizumab in plaque psoriasis
17 October 2019
Biotechnology
UCB plans 2020 bimekizumab filing after more positive data
15 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
UCB up 2% as bimekizumab bests Humira
6 December 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze