UCB's Phase IIb padsevonil ARISE study fails endpoints

Belgium’s largest drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) today announced disappointing top-line results from ARISE (NCT03373383), the first of two adequate and well-controlled studies, investigating the efficacy and safety of padsevonil for the treatment of observable focal-onset seizures in adults with drug-resistant epilepsy.
The company’s shares fell 3.04% to 73.30 euros, while the Euronext Brussels index rallied more than 4% by mid-morning.
This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase IIb study did not reach statistical significance for either of the primary endpoints, change from baseline in observable focal-onset seizure frequency and 75% responder rate for padsevonil compared with placebo over the 12-week maintenance period. Padsevonil was generally well-tolerated and its safety profile was consistent with that seen in earlier studies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze