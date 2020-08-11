Destiny passes safety review of Phase IIb XF-73 trial

UK-based biotech Destiny Pharma (AIM: DEST) has announced a positive interim safety review has been completed by an independent data monitoring committee (IDMC) of its Phase IIb study of its lead asset XF-73 in the prevention of post-surgical bacterial infections.
Further to an announcement in July detailing a US Food and Drug Administration approved clinical protocol amendment to the study, the IDMC has reviewed safety data from the first 75 cardiac surgery patients who have completed study treatment.
"XF-73 nasal gel has the potential to become a well-tolerated, novel and effective treatment for the prevention of post-surgical Staphylococcal infections"Adverse event data, including safety laboratory results, incidence of post-operative infections, ear, nose, and throat examinations, as well as sense of smell tests were reviewed by the IDMC.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
