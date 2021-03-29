Destiny soars on new data for XF-73 Nasal Gel

UK-based biotech Destiny Pharma (AIM: DEST) today announced positive top-line results from its Phase IIb clinical study testing its XF-73 nasal gel as a new product for the prevention of the incidence of post-surgical infections such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

The primary efficacy endpoint was met with an exceptionally high statistical significance and there were no treatment related safety events.

Destiny’s shares shot up 57%to 250 pence in pre-market trading following the news.