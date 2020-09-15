Destiny Pharma

A clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines that can prevent life-threatening infections.

The UK-based company's pipeline has novel microbiome-based biotherapeutics and XF drug clinical assets including NTCD-M3, a Phase III ready treatment for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI) recurrence which is the leading cause of hospital acquired infection in the US and also XF-73 nasal gel, which has completed a positive Phase II clinical trial targeting the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal hospital infections including MRSA.

Destinyy is also co-developing SPOR-COV, a novel, biotherapeutic product for the prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory infections and has earlier grant funded XF drug research projects.