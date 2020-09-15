Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

destiny-big

Destiny Pharma

A clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines that can prevent life-threatening infections.

The UK-based company's pipeline has novel microbiome-based biotherapeutics and XF drug clinical assets including NTCD-M3, a Phase III ready treatment for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI) recurrence which is the leading cause of hospital acquired infection in the US and also XF-73 nasal gel, which has completed a positive Phase II clinical trial targeting the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal hospital infections including MRSA.

Destinyy is also co-developing SPOR-COV, a novel, biotherapeutic product for the prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory infections and has earlier grant funded XF drug research projects.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Destiny Pharma News

Destiny Pharma’s XF-73 nasal gel cuts need for post-cardiac surgical antibiotics
22 July 2024
Destiny Pharma appoints new CEO
19 July 2023
Destiny Pharma out-licenses NTCD-M3 to Sebela
25 February 2023
Destiny Pharma strengthens executive management team
3 May 2022
More Destiny Pharma news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze