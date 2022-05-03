Sunday 24 November 2024

Destiny Pharma strengthens executive management team

Biotechnology
3 May 2022
destiny-big

UK-based biotech Destiny Pharma (AIM: DEST) today announced the appointment of Dr Yuri Martina as chief medical officer (CMO).

Dr Martina brings to Destiny Pharma more than 20 years’ experience and an extensive record of excellence in clinical development and successful interactions at the highest levels with key regulatory, industry and government stakeholders including the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Japanese Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency (PMDA).

Most recently, Dr Martina was senior vice president development and deputy CMO at Germany’s Grünenthal Group where he was a key member of the global R&D leadership and the global commercial leadership teams. He has been responsible for advancing the Grünenthal Group R&D pipeline, including two Phase III assets, two Phase II assets and several early and pre-clinical assets. Yuri has also been a key member and driver in several in-licensing and out-licensing activities and in the completion of the acquisition of Mestex AG.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Destiny Pharma appoints new CEO as Bill Love becomes CSO
13 April 2017
Biotechnology
Positive update on microbiome therapeutic NTCD-M3 from Destiny Pharma
3 June 2021
Biotechnology
Destiny passes safety review of Phase IIb XF-73 trial
11 August 2020
Biotechnology
Aled Williams named Enthera CEO
6 May 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze