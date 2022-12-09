Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

dantari-company

Dantari

A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing best-in-class targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other diseases.

Dantari is advancing a pipeline of T-HDC (targeted high-capacity drug conjugate) chemotherapeutic agents, starting with DAN-222, and next-generation ADC therapeutics T-HDC technology.

The US company's HDC and T-HDC platform technology uses chemically defined polymers with a high drug-antibody ratio, and a high degree of control and flexibility to optimize performance of targeted drug conjugates that can leverage validated targets across a broad range of therapeutic payload options.

In December 2022, the start-up announced its exit from stealth mode with a $47 million Series A financing which will support the advancement of its differentiated ADC and chemotherapeutic platforms.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Dantari News

Dantari targets solid tumors with $47 million Series A financing
8 December 2022
More Dantari news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze