A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing best-in-class targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other diseases.

Dantari is advancing a pipeline of T-HDC (targeted high-capacity drug conjugate) chemotherapeutic agents, starting with DAN-222, and next-generation ADC therapeutics T-HDC technology.

The US company's HDC and T-HDC platform technology uses chemically defined polymers with a high drug-antibody ratio, and a high degree of control and flexibility to optimize performance of targeted drug conjugates that can leverage validated targets across a broad range of therapeutic payload options.

In December 2022, the start-up announced its exit from stealth mode with a $47 million Series A financing which will support the advancement of its differentiated ADC and chemotherapeutic platforms.