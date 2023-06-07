Day One Biopharmaceuticals

The USA-based company’s name was inspired by “The Day One Talk” that physicians have with patients and their families about an initial cancer diagnosis and treatment plan.

Day One partners with leading clinical oncologists, families, and scientists to identify, acquire and develop important emerging cancer treatments. Day One’s lead product candidate, tovorafenib, is an investigational, oral, brain-penetrant, highly-selective type II pan-RAF kinase inhibitor. Day One’s pipeline also includes pimasertib, an investigational, oral, highly-selective small molecule inhibitor of mitogen‐activated protein kinases 1 and 2.