Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

DBV%20_Technologies

DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a biopharmaceutical firm headquartered in Bagneux, France.

DBV Technologies is most well-known for developing Viaskin technology for administering allergens or antigens to intact skin while avoiding any transfer to the blood. The company's novel approach to allergy treatment is focused on eliciting an immune response by targeting the antigen-presenting cells in the skin epidermis.

The antigens (allergens) are delivered to the skin using the patented delivery system, Viaskin. Viaskin Peanut is the first peanut desensitization product ever developed for peanut allergies, a huge unmet medical need. Viaskin Milk is specifically designed for patients with severe IgE-mediated milk allergies.

It is the first medical desensitization product designed for cow's milk protein allergy. This technology is very versatile and could be adapted very easily to other allergens for specific geographical needs.

The company also has an allergy testing system which works in a similar way. DBV Technologies' three target allergies represent a total market of over $5 billion.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest DBV Technologies News

Another setback for DBV Technologies' peanut allergy candidate
23 September 2022
January new medicines approval recommendations from EMA/CHMP
28 January 2022
DBV Technologies leaps on FDA Viaskin Peanut update news
15 January 2021
Peanut allergy patch sent back to the drawing board
5 August 2020
More DBV Technologies news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze