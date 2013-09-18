DBV Technologies is most well-known for developing Viaskin technology for administering allergens or antigens to intact skin while avoiding any transfer to the blood. The company's novel approach to allergy treatment is focused on eliciting an immune response by targeting the antigen-presenting cells in the skin epidermis.

The antigens (allergens) are delivered to the skin using the patented delivery system, Viaskin. Viaskin Peanut is the first peanut desensitization product ever developed for peanut allergies, a huge unmet medical need. Viaskin Milk is specifically designed for patients with severe IgE-mediated milk allergies.

It is the first medical desensitization product designed for cow's milk protein allergy. This technology is very versatile and could be adapted very easily to other allergens for specific geographical needs.

The company also has an allergy testing system which works in a similar way. DBV Technologies' three target allergies represent a total market of over $5 billion.