DBV Technologies leaps on FDA Viaskin Peanut update news

Shares of French biopharma company DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV) leapt more than 17% to 7.78 euros in early trading, after it revealed receipt of written responses from the US Food and Drug Administration to questions provided in the Type A meeting request the company submitted in October 2020.

The Type A meeting request was submitted following the company’s receipt of a Complete Response Letter (CRL) in connection with its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Viaskin Peanut (DBV712), an investigational, non-invasive, once-daily epicutaneous patch to treat peanut allergy in children ages four to 11 years.

Provides a well-defined regulatory path forward