DBV Technologies leaps on FDA Viaskin Peanut update news

Shares of French biopharma company DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV) leapt more than 17% to 7.78 euros in early trading, after it revealed receipt of written responses from the US Food and Drug Administration to questions provided in the Type A meeting request the company submitted in October 2020.
The Type A meeting request was submitted following the company’s receipt of a Complete Response Letter (CRL) in connection with its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Viaskin Peanut (DBV712), an investigational, non-invasive, once-daily epicutaneous patch to treat peanut allergy in children ages four to 11 years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze