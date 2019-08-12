DBV delay could prove costly, says analyst

The announcement of a new submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for Viaskin Peanut was hailed by DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV) as a major milestone for the company.

But, according to GlobalData analysis, the reality is that the French biotech could regret not getting it right with its first BLA, which was withdrawn in December 2018 after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested additional data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls.

Loss of pole position?