Peanut allergy patch sent back to the drawing board

The US regulator has sent a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to French allergy specialist DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV), setting back plans for the firm’s peanut allergy candidate Viaskin Peanut (DBV712).

The announcement hollowed shares in the Montrouge-based biotech firm, while stock in competitor Aimmune Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AIMT) were given a boost.

DBV has been developing the once-daily epicutaneous patch to treat peanut allergies in children ages four to 11 years.