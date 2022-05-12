Sunday 24 November 2024

DeepDyve is a subscription platform that makes finding, organizing, and sharing peer-reviewed journal articles easier and more affordable.

DeepDyve’s Digital Library combines a 100M+ article reference database with an industry-leading full-text collection of 7M+ open access articles and 25M+ paywalled papers from publishers such as Springer Nature, Wiley, Wolters Kluwer, JAMA, Oxford University Press, New England Journal of Medicine, and more.

In addition, the company’s enterprise version lets research organizations host a cloud repository of their own PDFs, share folders, bookmark and annotate articles, and enable centralized article orders—all seamlessly integrated in one place.

A new way to access scientific papers?
12 May 2022
