A new way to access scientific papers?

*Sponsored content

Many researchers are surprised to find that leaving university also means leaving behind something they didn’t expect—easy access to peer-reviewed literature. Especially for those who have gone to work at startups or other smaller organizations, finding a way to do the systematic literature reviews needed for regulatory requirements—or even just keep up-to-date on their fields—can require spending time scouring the web, spending lots of money, or both.

“I used to be able to go to the library to find whatever I needed,” said bioinformatician Dan Morgan. “Then, when I graduated, I went to work for a small company that didn’t have the budget to buy subscriptions to dozens of journals. Now, when I need to look at an article, I often have to search all over to try to find a way to read it.”