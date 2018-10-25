Sunday 24 November 2024

Deinove is a French biotech company that discovers, develops and produces high-value compounds from rare bacteria, notably from the Deinococcus genus.

In March 2018, Deinove signed a license option agreement with UK firm Redx Pharma for the acquisition of its first-in-class anti-infective program, novel bacterial topoisomerase inhibitor.

Then the following month, the company bought the Austrian firm Biovertis and its antibiotic candidate, MCB3837.

Deinove is also working with the non-profit drug discovery group Calibr to explore the anti-infectious potential of the Parisian firm’s bacterial collection.

Latest Deinove News

Deinove expands its CRISPR-case9 technology for the discovery of innovative antibiotics
24 September 2019
Deinove gets FDA fast-tracked C diff candidate through Biovertis acquisition
13 April 2018
Deinove takes option on Redx Pharma antibiotic portfolio
22 March 2018
BRIEF—Deinove and Calibr to explore therapeutic potential of rare bacteria
25 October 2018
