Deinove is a French biotech company that discovers, develops and produces high-value compounds from rare bacteria, notably from the Deinococcus genus.

In March 2018, Deinove signed a license option agreement with UK firm Redx Pharma for the acquisition of its first-in-class anti-infective program, novel bacterial topoisomerase inhibitor.

Then the following month, the company bought the Austrian firm Biovertis and its antibiotic candidate, MCB3837.

Deinove is also working with the non-profit drug discovery group Calibr to explore the anti-infectious potential of the Parisian firm’s bacterial collection.