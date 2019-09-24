Saturday 23 November 2024

Deinove expands its CRISPR-case9 technology for the discovery of innovative antibiotics

Biotechnology
24 September 2019
deinove_big

French biotech Deinove (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI) saw its shares rise more than 5% to 0.79 euros by mid-morning, as the company said it has expanded its technology platform with an advanced genetic too, the CRISSPR-cas9 system, to enhance its ability to optimize various microorganisms.

In the last few years, Deinove has set up a high throughput genetic engineering platform specifically dedicated to rare microorganisms and thus demonstrated its ability to adapt genetic tools to poorly described organisms. Thus, the exploitation of Deinococci as microbial plants has allowed the large-scale production of pure high value-added compounds such as carotenoids. It should be recalled that Deinococci are extremophilic microorganisms whose biological and molecular specificities have so far been little studied and therefore unexploited.

After developing a platform dedicated to the identification of novel antibiotic structures produced by rare bacteria (AGIR Program), Deinove strengthens its expertise in genetic engineering with the integration of a cutting-edge tool, the CRISPR-cas9 technology, known as 'molecular scissors', which has revolutionized genetic engineering in recent years.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Much-needed novel antibiotic approved in USA
15 November 2019
Biotechnology
Markets excited by early CRISPR/Cas9 data
20 November 2019
Biotechnology
Deinove takes option on Redx Pharma antibiotic portfolio
22 March 2018
Biotechnology
Deinove gets FDA fast-tracked C diff candidate through Biovertis acquisition
13 April 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze