Deinove expands its CRISPR-case9 technology for the discovery of innovative antibiotics

French biotech Deinove (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI) saw its shares rise more than 5% to 0.79 euros by mid-morning, as the company said it has expanded its technology platform with an advanced genetic too, the CRISSPR-cas9 system, to enhance its ability to optimize various microorganisms.

In the last few years, Deinove has set up a high throughput genetic engineering platform specifically dedicated to rare microorganisms and thus demonstrated its ability to adapt genetic tools to poorly described organisms. Thus, the exploitation of Deinococci as microbial plants has allowed the large-scale production of pure high value-added compounds such as carotenoids. It should be recalled that Deinococci are extremophilic microorganisms whose biological and molecular specificities have so far been little studied and therefore unexploited.

After developing a platform dedicated to the identification of novel antibiotic structures produced by rare bacteria (AGIR Program), Deinove strengthens its expertise in genetic engineering with the integration of a cutting-edge tool, the CRISPR-cas9 technology, known as 'molecular scissors', which has revolutionized genetic engineering in recent years.