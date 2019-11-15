Much-needed novel antibiotic approved in USA

An antibiotic from Japanese drugmaker Shionogi (TYO: 4507) has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, sending shares in the Osaka-based firm up around 1.5% on Friday.

Fetroja (cefiderocol) is a cephalosporin antibiotic with a novel mechanism for penetrating the outer cell membrane of Gram-negative pathogens.

The decision was widely anticipated, after the US FDA’s advisory panel voted overwhelmingly in favor of approval in October.