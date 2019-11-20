Markets excited by early CRISPR/Cas9 data

Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) closed up by 17% and 2% respectively on Tuesday after they presented data from an ongoing Phase I/II study.

The positive, interim data came from the first two patients with severe hemoglobinopathies treated with the investigational CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing therapy, CTX001.

Near normal hemoglobin levels