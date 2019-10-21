CRISPR Therapeutics takes over JV Casebia

Gene-editing start-up CRISPR Therapeutics and German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) today announced proposed plans whereby Casebia Therapeutics, a joint venture set up in 2016 between CRISPR Therapeutics and Bayer, would operate under the direct management of CRISPR Therapeutics.

On closing of the transaction, Casebia Therapeutics would focus on the development of its lead programs in hemophilia, ophthalmology and autoimmune diseases, with Bayer having opt-in rights for two products at Investigational New Drug (IND) submission.

"The standalone Casebia entity combined the capabilities of CRISPR Therapeutics and Bayer to significantly advance the CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform," said Samarth Kulkarni, chief executive of CRISPR Therapeutics, adding: "As Casebia's programs have advanced beyond the discovery stage, we are evolving the operating model to leverage the manufacturing and clinical expertise of CRISPR Therapeutics to further accelerate these programs."