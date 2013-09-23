USA-based Delcath Systems (Nasdaq: DCTH) is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company focused on oncology.

Its proprietary drug/device combination product, the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System, is designed to administer high dose chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents to diseased organs or regions of the body, while controlling the systemic exposure of those agents.

The company's initial focus is on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. In 2010, Delcath announced that its randomized Phase III clinical trial for patients with metastatic melanoma in the liver had successfully achieved the study's primary endpoint of extended hepatic progression-free survival.

The company also completed a multi-arm Phase II trial to treat other liver cancers. Outside of the USA, the proprietary product to deliver and filter melphalan hydrochloride is marketed under the trade name Delcath Hepatic Chemosat Delivery System (Chemosat Delivery System for Melphalan).