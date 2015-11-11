Sunday 24 November 2024

DelSiTech is a privately-owned innovative drug delivery technology company that helps its customers to turn their active agents into novel and useful therapeutic drug products.

The company was founded in 2001 and is located in Turku Science Park in Turku, Finland. DelSiTech also develops its own supergeneric drug products to address significant unmet medical and commercial needs.

DelSiTech provides the technology and expertise for solving drug delivery problems. It currently holds licensing agreements with Bayer and Solani Therapeutics and evaluation agreements with several pharma and biotech companies.

The company's technology is based on amorphous silica (SiO2) matrix and sol-gel encapsulation technique which have significant competitive advantages over other technologies.

Latest DelSiTech News

DelSiTech and Innovare to work together on HIV therapy
18 December 2018
BRIEF—DelSiTech teams up with China's Anticancer Bioscience
18 May 2022
BRIEF—New Finnish-South Korean pact to develop controlled release oncology products
20 December 2017
