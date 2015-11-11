DelSiTech is a privately-owned innovative drug delivery technology company that helps its customers to turn their active agents into novel and useful therapeutic drug products.

The company was founded in 2001 and is located in Turku Science Park in Turku, Finland. DelSiTech also develops its own supergeneric drug products to address significant unmet medical and commercial needs.

DelSiTech provides the technology and expertise for solving drug delivery problems. It currently holds licensing agreements with Bayer and Solani Therapeutics and evaluation agreements with several pharma and biotech companies.

The company's technology is based on amorphous silica (SiO2) matrix and sol-gel encapsulation technique which have significant competitive advantages over other technologies.