Denovo Biopharma is a privately-held US biotech company seeking to provide a novel biomarker solution to personalize drug development.

Its work includes re-evaluating medicines that have failed in general patient populations and studying them in the original indication in biomarker-selected sub-populations.

In April 2017 Denovo obtained an exclusive license to liafensine (DB104), a serotonin-norepinephrine-dopamine reuptake inhibitor (SNDRI), a late-stage CNS drug, from contract research and manufacturing organization Albany Molecular Research.