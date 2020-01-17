A subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, Dermavant is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics in medical dermatology.

Dermavant’s focus is to develop therapies that have the potential to address high unmet medical needs while driving greater efficiency in research and clinical development.

The company’s medical dermatology pipeline includes commercialized, late-stage and earlier-development product candidates that target specific unmet needs in two of the largest growing immuno-dermatology markets, plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as other immunological and inflammatory diseases.

Dermavant is marketing VTAMA (tapinarof) cream, 1%, for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults. The FDA approved VTAMA Cream for the topical treatment of mild, moderate, and severe plaque psoriasis in May 2022. Dermavant is also developing VTAMA cream, 1% for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in adults and children and released topline results from its Phase 3 clinical trial, ADORING 2, in March 2023.