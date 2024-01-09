Dewpoint Therapeutics

Dewpoint is a biotech company pioneering the application of biomolecular condensate biology – the science studying the organization of biomolecules within membrane-less compartments – towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need.

Effectively, the Boston-headquartered company, with operations in the USA and Germany, is seeking to translate condensate biology into medicine, having realized that a vast range of conditions are regulated by or arise from the dysfunction of condensates.

The company has an AI-powered, end-to-end platform for discovery of novel condensate targets and condensate modulating drugs (c-mods) with novel mechanisms.

Its pipeline crosses multiple therapeutic areas, with wholly-owned oncology and neurodegeneration programs targeting previously undruggable targets for high value indications, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and colorectal cancer.

Partnerships with big pharma players including Bayer and Novo Nordisk—which bring a combined potential deal value of $1.1 billion—provide both validation and acceleration of the platform, while the global standing and experience of the company’s scientific founders and leadership have also helped to secure substantial backing from a very deep consortium of biotech investors.

But above all, the syndicate, which has committed $287 million over Series A to C rounds and funded the company to its first IND, was attracted by Dewpoint’s transformative science and is excited about its novelty and potential.

With a team of diverse, complementary background and expertise, having published collectively more than 200 peer-reviewed manuscripts, and a portfolio that comprises four granted, 17 pending and three exclusively licensed patents, excitement in the company is growing, with two INDs planned in 2025, in colorectal cancer and ALS.





How it works

Condensates are dynamic, membrane-less compartments of protein and/or RNA, arising via phase separation and regulating diverse cellular processes.

Aberrant condensates – condensatopathies – drive disease, offering an untapped source of novel therapeutic targets.

Dewpoint develops small molecule c-mods that act by novel mechanisms.

The company’s platform identifies novel condensate targets, discovers and optimizes c-mods.





Scientific founders and leaders

Founders:

Dr. Anthony Hyman: Currently Director and Group Leader at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics, his research has played a central role in defining the emergent area of phase separation in biology and biomolecular condensates.

Dr. Richard Young: a member of the Whitehead Institute and Professor of Biology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is an elected member of the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine. Dr. Young is a pioneer in the systems biology of gene control and expression, and he has harnessed the emergent understanding of biomolecular condensates and phase separation for new insights in his field.

Dr. Phillip Sharp: a Massachusetts Institute of Technology Professor and Nobel Prize winner who has spent his career at the forefront of breakthroughs in biology.

Leaders:

Dr. Ameet Nathwani (pictured below), Chief Executive Officer: A former Executive Committee member at Sanofi, where he served as Chief Medical Officer and Chief Digital Officer. Prior to Sanofi, he was the Global Head of Medical Affairs and a member of the Pharma Executive Committee at Novartis, and the Global Head of Cardio-Metabolic Development where he led the registration of 10 drugs from early development through to registration, five of which went on to become blockbusters. Dr. Nathwani was attracted to Dewpoint by the cutting-edge science of condensates, which might hold the key to the causes underlying many of the most challenging diseases, and the possibilities this offers to create the next generation of breakthrough medicines.