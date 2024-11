A Minneapolis-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to changing the treatment paradigm for acute ischemic stroke and chronic kidney disease.

DiaMedica's initial product candidate, DM199, mimics the behavior of naturally occurring human KLK1 proteins to preserve and restore circulation to stroke-damaged tissue and improve overall kidney function.

In July 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on the Phase II/III ReMEDy2 trial studying the use of DM199 in acute ischemic stroke.