Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, subcutaneously delivered RNAi-based therapeutics for diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and viral infectious diseases.

Dicerna is leveraging its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a broad pipeline in these core therapeutic areas, focusing on target genes where connections between target gene and diseases are well understood and documented.

In November 2017, the USA-based company and family-owned Boehringer Ingelheim inked a research collaboration and license agreement to discover and develop novel GalXC RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of chronic liver diseases. The partnership will initially focus on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a devastating, chronic liver disease for which there is no approved treatment option at present.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dicerna may receive more than $200 million from Boehringer Ingelheim.