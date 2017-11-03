Sunday 24 November 2024

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, subcutaneously delivered RNAi-based therapeutics for diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, chronic liver diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and viral infectious diseases.

Dicerna is leveraging its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a broad pipeline in these core therapeutic areas, focusing on target genes where connections between target gene and diseases are well understood and documented.

In November 2017, the USA-based company and family-owned Boehringer Ingelheim inked a research collaboration and license agreement to discover and develop novel GalXC RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of chronic liver diseases. The partnership will initially focus on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a devastating, chronic liver disease for which there is no approved treatment option at present.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dicerna may receive more than $200 million from Boehringer Ingelheim.

Latest Dicerna Pharmaceuticals News

A massive market beckons, but Novo CEO sees shared purpose in obesity
26 May 2022
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight - week to November 19 2021
21 November 2021
Major acquisition ups Novo Nordisk role in RNA interference
18 November 2021
Qinlock approved in Taiwan for treatment of GIST
6 September 2021
More Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news >


