Dilafor AB is a Sweden-based Karolinska Development portfolio company that develops pharmaceutical products from heparin derivatives with low anticoagulant activity.

Established in 2003, Dilafor AB is currently developing tafoxiparin, a drug for the treatment and prevention of protracted labor. By normalizing birth labor time, tafoxiparin is expected to decrease the number of acute cesarean sections and the use of vacuum extraction.

In February 2014 it was announced that Dilafor AB and Hong-Kong based Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings had entered into a license agreement to manufacture, develop and commercialize tafoxiparin in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Under the terms of the accord, Dilafor and Lee’s Pharma will jointly develop tafoxiparin for obstetrical and gynecological indications.

Latest Dilafor AB News

Windtree Therapeutics agrees licensing deal for novel heart meds
18 January 2024
Aprea's eprenetapopt failure sends Karolinska shares downwards
29 December 2020
Forendo Pharma signs important deal with Novartis
11 December 2019
RegeneRx and Lee's Pharm to accelerate RGN-259 development in China
27 March 2019
