A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, with a portfolio of drug candidates for inflammatory diseases, including kidney and respiratory diseases.

As of October 2023, Dimerix is focussed on developing its proprietary Phase III product candidate DMX-200 (Qytovra in some territories), for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) kidney disease, and is also developing DMX-700 for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

DMX-700 and DMX-700 were both identified using Dimerix’ proprietary assay, receptor heteromer investigation technology (Receptor-HIT), which is a scalable and globally applicable technology platform enabling the understanding of receptor interactions to rapidly screen and identify new drug opportunities.

Latest Dimerix News

Dimerix inks deal with Taiba for DMX-200 in Middle East
28 May 2024
Dimerix’ ACTION3 Phase III trial successfully passes first interim analysis
11 March 2024
Is hepatology a pharma graveyard or a promising blockbuster opportunity?
20 December 2023
Dimerix bags Advanz payment in kidney disease deal
6 November 2023
