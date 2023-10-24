A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, with a portfolio of drug candidates for inflammatory diseases, including kidney and respiratory diseases.

As of October 2023, Dimerix is focussed on developing its proprietary Phase III product candidate DMX-200 (Qytovra in some territories), for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) kidney disease, and is also developing DMX-700 for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

DMX-700 and DMX-700 were both identified using Dimerix’ proprietary assay, receptor heteromer investigation technology (Receptor-HIT), which is a scalable and globally applicable technology platform enabling the understanding of receptor interactions to rapidly screen and identify new drug opportunities.