Disc Medicine

The USA-based company is building a portfolio of first-in-class therapeutic candidates that affect fundamental pathways of red blood cell (RBC) biology. Disc's programs are designed to modulate two critical processes required for functional RBCs: heme biosynthesis and iron metabolism.

In August 2022, the company announced a merger agreement with Gemini Therapeutics. The combined company will focus on advancing Disc’s portfolio of novel agents, including clinical stage assets bitopertin (GlyT1 inhibitor) and DISC-0974 (MAb targeting hemojuvelin co-receptor).

The company is expected to have $175 million in cash which should provide runway into 2025.