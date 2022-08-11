Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

disc_medicine_company

Disc Medicine

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on hematologic disorders.

The USA-based company is building a portfolio of first-in-class therapeutic candidates that affect fundamental pathways of red blood cell (RBC) biology. Disc's programs are designed to modulate two critical processes required for functional RBCs: heme biosynthesis and iron metabolism.

In August 2022, the company announced a merger agreement with Gemini Therapeutics. The combined company will focus on advancing Disc’s portfolio of novel agents, including clinical stage assets bitopertin (GlyT1 inhibitor) and DISC-0974 (MAb targeting hemojuvelin co-receptor).

The company is expected to have $175 million in cash which should provide runway into 2025.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Disc Medicine News

Disc Medicine leaps as it gets positive FDA feedback
4 November 2024
Disc Medicine names Pamela Stephenson as CCO
26 February 2024
Disc Medicine adds $62.5 million to pipeline development fund
15 February 2023
Disc Medicine buys rights to novel antibodies for blood disorders
20 January 2023
More Disc Medicine news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze