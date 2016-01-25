Sunday 24 November 2024

Diurnal is a UK-based specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing high-quality hormone therapeutics to aid life-long treatment for rare and chronic endocrine conditions, including Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia, Adrenal Insufficiency, Hypogonadism and Hypothyroidism.

The company has a strong management team with extensive pharmaceutical product development experience and an affiliated network of world-class clinical experts in the area of endocrinology.

It addresses the major unmet clinical and patient needs in endocrinology by creating high quality products for the lifelong treatment of chronic conditions.

Diurnal has created a pipeline of enhanced product opportunities within the endocrine area, where current therapies are considered to be sub-optimal and could be superseded with more effective physiological hormonal replacement products.

Latest Diurnal News

Neurocrine Biosciences to acquire Diurnal
30 August 2022
Diurnal inks deal for Alkindi and Efmody in Central Europe
14 October 2021
Diurnal completes £20 million placing to fund US Phase III clinical trial
21 April 2021
Diurnal gets first drug approval by US FDA
30 September 2020
More Diurnal news >


