Diurnal is a UK-based specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing high-quality hormone therapeutics to aid life-long treatment for rare and chronic endocrine conditions, including Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia, Adrenal Insufficiency, Hypogonadism and Hypothyroidism.

The company has a strong management team with extensive pharmaceutical product development experience and an affiliated network of world-class clinical experts in the area of endocrinology.

It addresses the major unmet clinical and patient needs in endocrinology by creating high quality products for the lifelong treatment of chronic conditions.

Diurnal has created a pipeline of enhanced product opportunities within the endocrine area, where current therapies are considered to be sub-optimal and could be superseded with more effective physiological hormonal replacement products.