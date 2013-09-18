Dompé is an Italian biopharmaceutical company, with a main focus on developing innovative treatment solutions for rare, often orphan, diseases.

Dompé pursues its corporate aims by promoting and collaborating with other companies pharmaceutical industry, from research to development, through to production to marketing.

Dompé has its headquarters in Milan, its major industrial and biotechnology research site in L’Aquila employing 250 people – of whom 70 in R&D –, and another research & development unit in Naples.

As part of its international development strategy, Dompé opened in 2014 its offices in New York to coordinate the R&D activities in North America. In 2015, offices were opened in Tirana, where the Group markets its Primary Care product portfolio, and in Barcelona, in order to follow the ongoing collaborations with research centres in Spain aimed at developing innovative biotechnology solutions.

The group aims to invest 30% of its revenues in research & development, focusing on areas with unmet treatment needs such as ophthalmology, oncology, diabetes and organ transplantation.