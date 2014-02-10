Douglas Pharmaceuticals is a New Zealand headquartered pharmaceutical company.

Founded in 1967 by West Auckland chemist Graeme Douglas, the company started out distributing prescription medicines, before manufacturing and later researching and developing its own products for export.

Douglas Pharmaceuticals supply a range of prescription medicines to the New Zealand market. These medicines cover therapeutic categories including dermatology, oncology, cardiology, gastroenterology, psychiatry, pain, hormonal products and infection. Some medicines they supply are made by Douglas Manufacturing Limited (DML), a globally-recognised company that produces generic medicines to the international standards known as GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice).