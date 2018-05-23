Dova Pharmaceuticals

A USA-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing drug candidates for diseases where there is a high unmet medical need.

Dova’s proprietary pipeline includes one commercial product, Doptelet, for thrombocytopenia in adults with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure, and in thrombocytopenia patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.

Dova is listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbol DOVA. It is currently developing three further treatments for differing indications of thrombocytopenia.