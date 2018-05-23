Sunday 24 November 2024

A USA-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing drug candidates for diseases where there is a high unmet medical need.

Dova’s proprietary pipeline includes one commercial product, Doptelet, for thrombocytopenia in adults with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure, and in thrombocytopenia patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.

Dova is listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbol DOVA. It is currently developing three further treatments for differing indications of thrombocytopenia.

Latest Dova Pharmaceuticals News

China's NMPA approves Dova Pharma's Doptelet
30 April 2020
Shionogi debuts Mulpleo in the UK
9 March 2020
Look back at pharma news in the week to October 4
6 October 2019
Sobi broadens hematology platform with acquisition
30 September 2019
