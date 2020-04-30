Saturday 23 November 2024

China's NMPA approves Dova Pharma's Doptelet

30 April 2020
Dova Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI) last year, today announced Doptelet (avatrombopag) has been granted approval from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease (CLD) who are scheduled to undergo a procedure (ie, the CLD indication).

Mahmood Ladha, president and head of Dova, commented: "Receiving the approval for Doptelet from the China NMPA marks another significant milestone for Dova and our growing leadership in the global treatment of thrombocytopenia. Doptelet is the first treatment for this indication approved in China, offering patients a safe and effective orally-administered alternative to platelet transfusions for increasing platelet counts to the target level."

Clinical backing

