China's NMPA approves Dova Pharma's Doptelet

Dova Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI) last year, today announced Doptelet (avatrombopag) has been granted approval from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease (CLD) who are scheduled to undergo a procedure (ie, the CLD indication).
Mahmood Ladha, president and head of Dova, commented: "Receiving the approval for Doptelet from the China NMPA marks another significant milestone for Dova and our growing leadership in the global treatment of thrombocytopenia. Doptelet is the first treatment for this indication approved in China, offering patients a safe and effective orally-administered alternative to platelet transfusions for increasing platelet counts to the target level."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze