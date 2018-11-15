Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

dragonfly_therapeutics_company

Dragonfly Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel bispecific antibody technology to harness the body's immune system to bring breakthrough treatments to patients.

In February 2023, the US company announced it owns all rights to develop DF6002, its novel interleukin-12 (IL-12) cytokine investigational immunotherapy program, which is in Phase I clinical development, with dose escalation progressing successfully in monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab, in the US and in Europe. Clinical development is being carried out by Bristol Myers Squibb, but will be transferred to Dragonfly in Q1 2023.

In addition to its wholly owned clinical assets, Dragonfly has a deep pipeline of wholly owned preclinical candidates discovered using its proprietary platform, as well as productive collaborations with Merck, AbbVie, Gilead and Bristol Myers Squibb in a broad range of disease areas..

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Dragonfly Therapeutics News

Roquefort boasts of NK cells activation in multiple cancer types
6 November 2023
Pharma: action, reaction and insight – the week to February 10, 2023
12 February 2023
BMS returns rights for cancer asset DF6002 to Dragonfly
7 February 2023
Dragonfly inks strategic research collaboration with Gilead
3 May 2022
More Dragonfly Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze