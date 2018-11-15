Dragonfly Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel bispecific antibody technology to harness the body's immune system to bring breakthrough treatments to patients.

In February 2023, the US company announced it owns all rights to develop DF6002, its novel interleukin-12 (IL-12) cytokine investigational immunotherapy program, which is in Phase I clinical development, with dose escalation progressing successfully in monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab, in the US and in Europe. Clinical development is being carried out by Bristol Myers Squibb, but will be transferred to Dragonfly in Q1 2023.

In addition to its wholly owned clinical assets, Dragonfly has a deep pipeline of wholly owned preclinical candidates discovered using its proprietary platform, as well as productive collaborations with Merck, AbbVie, Gilead and Bristol Myers Squibb in a broad range of disease areas..