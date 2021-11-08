Dunad Therapeutics

Dunad’s platform enables selective degradation via direct target modification using tuneable mono-valent small molecules, unlocking new target space and allowing for the development of more drug-like, orally bioavailable and CNS-accessible protein degraders.

In November 2021, the firm entered a license agreement with Swiss pharma giant Novartis to generate orally bioavailable covalent and protein degrading small molecule drugs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dunad, which only emerged from stealth in March that year, will apply its tunable and highly selective platform to generate novel covalent and targeted protein degrading small molecule drugs focusing on up to four drug targets agreed with Novartis.

Dunad will also be responsible for program execution up to lead optimization. Novartis will contribute target and ligand knowledge as well as access to unique assays and models and will fully fund the research collaboration.

Novartis has an exclusive option to develop and commercialize products resulting from the research programs directed against up to four drug targets. Under the heavily back-loaded accord, Dunad will receive an initial $24 million and equity investment, as well as research funding. However, the firm will also be eligible for milestone payments that could aggregate to up to $1.3 billion and royalties.