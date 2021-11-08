Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

dunad_company

Dunad Therapeutics

A UK-based company focusing on the development of next-generation targeted protein degradation therapies.

Dunad’s platform enables selective degradation via direct target modification using tuneable mono-valent small molecules, unlocking new target space and allowing for the development of more drug-like, orally bioavailable and CNS-accessible protein degraders.

In November 2021, the firm entered a license agreement with Swiss pharma giant Novartis to generate orally bioavailable covalent and protein degrading small molecule drugs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dunad, which only emerged from stealth in March that year, will apply its tunable and highly selective platform to generate novel covalent and targeted protein degrading small molecule drugs focusing on up to four drug targets agreed with Novartis.

Dunad will also be responsible for program execution up to lead optimization. Novartis will contribute target and ligand knowledge as well as access to unique assays and models and will fully fund the research collaboration.

Novartis has an exclusive option to develop and commercialize products resulting from the research programs directed against up to four drug targets. Under the heavily back-loaded accord, Dunad will receive an initial $24 million and equity investment, as well as research funding. However, the firm will also be eligible for milestone payments that could aggregate to up to $1.3 billion and royalties.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Dunad Therapeutics News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight - week to November 5, 2021
7 November 2021
Protein degraders space hots up, as Dunad snares up to $1.3 billion deal with Novartis
2 November 2021
More Dunad Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze