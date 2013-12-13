Sunday 24 November 2024

Dynamix is an Israeli-based pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small molecule drugs for treating patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders.

Dynamix focuses on two drug classes: novel drugs that intervene with the metabolism of cancer cells and novel drugs that selectively target specific cellular signalling pathways, also known as Type II kinase inhibitors. Both drug classes offer therapeutic routes to treat urgent, unmet medical needs in cancer and aDynutoimmune disorders.

Founded in 2009, Dynamix has created a pipeline of novel drug candidates. The company started clinical development of its lead programs in 2012.

In November 2013 Dynamix Pharmaceuticals entered into a partnering agreement with Clevexel Pharma SAS to develop novel oral treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. Under the agreement, Clevexel and Dynamix will jointly cover the development of a dual mechanism SYK/JAK molecule in rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The collaboration aims to bring the rheumatoid arthritis project to a clinical proof of concept stage. Preclinical development is planned for early 2014. The first in human clinical trial is expected to start in 2015.

Latest Dynamix News

CleveXel Pharma licenses two new oncology patents from SATT Sud Est
6 October 2014
CleveXel Pharma and Dynamix to develop oral treatment for RA
25 November 2013
