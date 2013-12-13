Dynamix focuses on two drug classes: novel drugs that intervene with the metabolism of cancer cells and novel drugs that selectively target specific cellular signalling pathways, also known as Type II kinase inhibitors. Both drug classes offer therapeutic routes to treat urgent, unmet medical needs in cancer and aDynutoimmune disorders.



Founded in 2009, Dynamix has created a pipeline of novel drug candidates. The company started clinical development of its lead programs in 2012.



In November 2013 Dynamix Pharmaceuticals entered into a partnering agreement with Clevexel Pharma SAS to develop novel oral treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. Under the agreement, Clevexel and Dynamix will jointly cover the development of a dual mechanism SYK/JAK molecule in rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The collaboration aims to bring the rheumatoid arthritis project to a clinical proof of concept stage. Preclinical development is planned for early 2014. The first in human clinical trial is expected to start in 2015.