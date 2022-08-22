Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A US pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing injectable products for patients across oncology, critical care, and rare diseases.

Eagle was the first company to file an Abbreviated New Drug Application referencing Vasostrict, which was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. The drug, which commenced marketing in January 2022, is indicated for use to increase blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock who remain hypotensive despite fluids and catecholamines.

In August 2022, Eagle struck a deal to acquire British company Acacia Pharma, gaining possession of two marketed products, the sedative Byfavo (remimazolam) and the postoperative nausea and vomiting product Barhemsys (amisulpride).