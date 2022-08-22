Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

eagle-pharma-company

Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A US pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing injectable products for patients across oncology, critical care, and rare diseases.

Eagle was the first company to file an Abbreviated New Drug Application referencing Vasostrict, which was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. The drug, which commenced marketing in January 2022, is indicated for use to increase blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock who remain hypotensive despite fluids and catecholamines.

In August 2022, Eagle struck a deal to acquire British company Acacia Pharma, gaining possession of two marketed products, the sedative Byfavo (remimazolam) and the postoperative nausea and vomiting product Barhemsys (amisulpride).

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Eagle Pharmaceuticals News

Eagle swoops for rights to pneumonia candidate
26 August 2021
Eagle gets FDA final nod for branded alternative to Alimta
11 February 2020
Eagle Pharma and UPenn collaborating on Alzheimer's research
14 January 2020
Tyme Tech surges on news of cancer candidate SM-88 deal with Eagle
8 January 2020
More Eagle Pharmaceuticals news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze