Edgewise Therapeutics

Following a $50 million Series B round in 2019, the company is taking its lead product candidate into clinical development for Duchenne and Becker Muscular Dystrophy.

This round was co-led by Novo Holdings A/S and US Venture Partners (USVP) and included participation from Deerfield Management, New Leaf Venture Partners, and Cure Duchenne Ventures, as well as existing founding investor OrbiMed Advisors.

Edgewise, which is based in Boulder, Colorado, is confident that it has a new and innovative approach to tackling muscular dystrophy.