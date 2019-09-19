Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

edgewise_company

Edgewise Therapeutics

A US biotech developing small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases.

Following a $50 million Series B round in 2019, the company is taking its lead product candidate into clinical development for Duchenne and Becker Muscular Dystrophy.

This round was co-led by Novo Holdings A/S and US Venture Partners (USVP) and included participation from Deerfield Management, New Leaf Venture Partners, and Cure Duchenne Ventures, as well as existing founding investor OrbiMed Advisors.

Edgewise, which is based in Boulder, Colorado, is confident that it has a new and innovative approach to tackling muscular dystrophy.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Edgewise Therapeutics News

Edgewise shares jump after positive heart drug data
20 September 2024
Novo Holdings joint leader of $50 million round for muscular dystrophy company
18 September 2019
More Edgewise Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze