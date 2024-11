Drug discovery startup EdiGene, which was spun out of the University of Tokyo, employs CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing techniques and has established a proprietary technology to miniaturize the Cas9 enzyme.

The company, which has sites in the USA and China, held a Series A funding round in 2017 which saw an 11.9% stake acquired by the med device arm of diversified tech firm Fujifilm in return for 470 million yen ($4 million).

In addition, the firms signed a joint research agreement aimed at discovering gene therapy drugs, combining Fujifilm's technology for liposomal formulations with EdiGene's genome editing platform.